Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ (ALXN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a report published on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a $149.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $147.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nomura upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.55.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $107.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $149.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24,784.06, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.39. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $909.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Heidi L. Wagner sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $76,805.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,780.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi L. Wagner sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $83,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,708. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 358,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13,840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 149,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

