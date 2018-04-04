Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $6.49 Million Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALXN. Evercore ISI raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nomura boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.55.

In related news, CEO Ludwig Hantson sold 13,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $1,540,525.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,286,041.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi L. Wagner sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $76,805.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,780.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $107.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $149.34. The stock has a market cap of $24,784.06, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $909.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.38 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/alexion-pharmaceuticals-inc-alxn-stake-lifted-by-cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-updated-updated.html.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.