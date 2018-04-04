Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.19

Media stories about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.3725813815911 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $172.07. 24,562,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,836,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $454,886.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $106.76 and a fifty-two week high of $206.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vetr raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $209.09 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alibaba Group to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.04.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

