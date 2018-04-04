Alibaba Group (BABA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $218.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Vetr upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $217.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

BABA opened at $174.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454,886.56, a PE ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $106.76 and a 12 month high of $206.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 802,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,597,000 after purchasing an additional 64,589 shares in the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

