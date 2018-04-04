Insider Buying: Cineworld (CINE) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cineworld (LON:CINE) insider Alicja Kornasiewicz purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($87,029.76).

Shares of CINE stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 240.20 ($3.37). The company had a trading volume of 3,904,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. Cineworld has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210.15 ($2.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 329.42 ($4.62).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CINE shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld in a report on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cineworld in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.58) target price on shares of Cineworld in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Cineworld from GBX 800 ($11.23) to GBX 700 ($9.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 758.64 ($10.65).

About Cineworld

Cineworld Group plc engages in the operation of cinemas. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav Chen brand names.

