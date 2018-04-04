Align Technology (ALGN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $272.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Align Technology has been outperforming its broader industry. The company has been delivering strong performance over the past few quarters. We are encouraged by Align Technology’s solid Invisalign Technology prospects and growth in North America and internationally, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. We are also upbeat about the company signing a distribution agreement with Glidewell Dental to distribute the iTero Element intraoral scanning system with the latest glidewell.io In-Office Solution in North America. On the flip side, adverse foreign currency fluctuation is a concern. Moreover, tough competition, rising operating costs and macroeconomic headwinds continue to weigh on the stock.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.49.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $4.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.22. 143,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,900. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,448.02, a PE ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $421.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, insider Joseph M. Hogan bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.63 per share, for a total transaction of $350,445.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,351.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emory Wright sold 45,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $11,906,462.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,957 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,216.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chemical Bank increased its stake in Align Technology by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $924,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Align Technology by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

