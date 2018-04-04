ALIS (ALIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,768.00

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, ALIS has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ALIS token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003840 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta, Cryptopia and YoBit. ALIS has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $17,768.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003021 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00694901 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00177141 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00035497 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032903 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS’s launch date was August 25th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,209,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,538,647 tokens. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media. The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp.

According to CryptoCompare, “ALIS is a social media platform specialized for the Japanese market. It is inspired by Steemit and has a similar rewards system. The ALIS ecosystem is powered by an Ethereum token, ALIS. Content creators are rewarded with for their work according to its rating. “

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, EtherDelta and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

