Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Share Price

News stories about Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allegheny Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.2731107306871 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,975.65, a P/E ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 2.39. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $909.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/allegheny-technologies-ati-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-accern-reports-updated-updated.html.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.