Allegion (ALLE) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is one of 6 public companies in the “Detective & armored car services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Allegion to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Allegion alerts:

This table compares Allegion and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allegion $2.41 billion $273.30 million 21.46 Allegion Competitors $1.35 billion $119.12 million -0.40

Allegion has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Allegion is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Allegion has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegion’s competitors have a beta of -0.87, meaning that their average stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Allegion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of shares of all “Detective & armored car services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Allegion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Detective & armored car services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Allegion and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegion 0 1 5 0 2.83 Allegion Competitors 9 53 106 4 2.61

Allegion presently has a consensus price target of $95.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.00%. As a group, “Detective & armored car services” companies have a potential upside of 126.22%. Given Allegion’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allegion has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Allegion pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Allegion pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Detective & armored car services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 27.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegion has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Allegion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegion 11.35% 126.46% 15.98% Allegion Competitors -5.91% -70.91% 0.55%

Summary

Allegion beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories. It sells a range of security products and solutions for end users in commercial, institutional and residential facilities across the world, including into the education, healthcare, government, hospitality, commercial office and single and multi-family residential markets. As of December 31, 2016, it manufactured and sold mechanical and electronic security products and solutions in approximately 130 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.