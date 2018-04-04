Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,700 Shares of Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,026,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,324,000 after buying an additional 1,297,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,738,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,149,000 after buying an additional 390,699 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,227,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,204,000 after buying an additional 334,751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after buying an additional 286,708 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $19,734,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, VP Tracy L. Kemp sold 14,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $1,274,754.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,520.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $887,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,641. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALLE opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8,118.37, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Allegion had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 126.46%. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

