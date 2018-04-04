Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Holdings Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,266 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.52% of Allegion worth $39,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Allegion by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Allegion by 11.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 363.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter worth $1,995,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Allegion by 16.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Kemp sold 14,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $1,274,754.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,520.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris E. Muhlenkamp sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $340,485.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,105.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $4,924,641. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

ALLE opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $73.93 and a 12-month high of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $8,118.37, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Allegion had a return on equity of 126.46% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

