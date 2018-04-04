Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Boosts Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Folger Hill Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP now owns 9,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 140,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,060,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,693,000 after buying an additional 45,033 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward J. Heffernan sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.83, for a total value of $5,141,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,798,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melisa A. Miller sold 12,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.09, for a total value of $3,001,372.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cowen downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens set a $304.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $206.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,535.95, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $278.33.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $1.38. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Alliance Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

