Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (AHGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ:AHGP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

AHGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Alliance Holdings GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Holdings GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Holdings GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 target price on Alliance Holdings GP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alliance Holdings GP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Alliance Holdings GP alerts:

Alliance Holdings GP (NASDAQ AHGP) opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,553.44, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.62. Alliance Holdings GP has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $31.79.

Alliance Holdings GP (NASDAQ:AHGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Alliance Holdings GP had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $483.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Alliance Holdings GP will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7425 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Alliance Holdings GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Alliance Holdings GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alliance Holdings GP by 33.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliance Holdings GP by 16.8% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alliance Holdings GP by 881.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Holdings GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,954,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Holdings GP by 8.6% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/alliance-holdings-gp-l-p-ahgp-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Alliance Holdings GP

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (AHGP) is a limited partnership company. The Company owns directly and indirectly the members’ interest in Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC (MGP), the managing general partner of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP). The Company’s segments include Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Holdings GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Holdings GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.