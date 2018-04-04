Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,598 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,598 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.12% of WNS worth $22,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 255,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in WNS by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 55,239 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in WNS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 100,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter worth $17,305,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in WNS by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS stock opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,280.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.85 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 7.96%. WNS’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that WNS will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

WNS announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase 3,300,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on WNS from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services. The Company offers data, voice, analytical and business transformation services. The Company’s segments include WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. Its operating segments include travel, insurance, banking and financial services, healthcare, utilities, retail and consumer products groups, auto claims and others.

