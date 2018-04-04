Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,350 Shares of Ball Co. (BLL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Ball worth $21,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,151,000 after acquiring an additional 107,046 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Ball by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 104,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Ball by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $21,736,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $261,853.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 398,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,385,505.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $86,202.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 408,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,031,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,556 shares of company stock worth $1,904,836. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13,916.05, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ball’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ball from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.81 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.62.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

