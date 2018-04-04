Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,996 Shares of Genuine Parts (GPC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,996 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Genuine Parts worth $23,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 47,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Shares of GPC opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13,182.63, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,996 Shares of Genuine Parts (GPC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/alliancebernstein-l-p-has-23-33-million-holdings-in-genuine-parts-gpc-updated-updated.html.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.