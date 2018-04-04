Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 11,198 Shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Baker Hughes, a GE worth $22,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,374,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,202,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray raised Baker Hughes, a GE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Baker Hughes, a GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.77 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Edward Jones raised Baker Hughes, a GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, UBS raised Baker Hughes, a GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes, a GE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NYSE BHGE opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11,735.10, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. Baker Hughes, a GE company has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Baker Hughes, a GE had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. Baker Hughes, a GE’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Baker Hughes, a GE company will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

