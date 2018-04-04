Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Position Increased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,129 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 1.18% of Allison Transmission worth $71,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,655.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,175,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,624,000 after buying an additional 1,108,432 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,514,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,222,000 after buying an additional 742,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,065,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,030,000 after buying an additional 68,837 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,471.00, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.89. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 60.52%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 6,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $295,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Star sold 640,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $28,446,665.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,965.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,780,138 shares of company stock valued at $79,278,172 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

