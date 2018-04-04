AllSafe Price Down 33% Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE2)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE2) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 33% against the dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $111,727.00 and $410.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000363 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 8,200,310 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

