Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS

Equities researchers at UBS started coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

ALLY opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,486.66, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,650,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967,206 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,142,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,500 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 40.5% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,933,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 761.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,536,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,825,000 after buying an additional 1,251,678 shares during the last quarter.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

