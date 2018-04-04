Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) COO Sells $985,955.34 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $985,955.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,955.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ALNY traded up $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.29. 1,945,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,081. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,135.34, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.68. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $153.99.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 545.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.08%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 116.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 746.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-alny-coo-yvonne-greenstreet-sells-7221-shares-updated.html.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.