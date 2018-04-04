Strs Ohio Sells 13,811 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,811 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $287,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.2% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the second quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,197.56 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alphabet from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,089.34.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,107.87, for a total transaction of $40,991.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.99, for a total value of $12,500,884.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,765.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,720 shares of company stock worth $48,780,137. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,013.41 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $817.02 and a 1-year high of $1,186.89. The company has a market capitalization of $716,870.19, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

