Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 108 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 181,219.4% during the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 1,086,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,570,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,123,960,000 after purchasing an additional 662,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,633,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,323,595,000 after purchasing an additional 567,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,647,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,406,366,000 after purchasing an additional 367,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 68.2% during the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 708,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,840,000 after purchasing an additional 287,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,150.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,180.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,180.20.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,018.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $703,558.13, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $834.60 and a 52-week high of $1,198.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

