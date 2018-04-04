Alphatec (ATEC) Given Media Impact Score of 0.20

News headlines about Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alphatec earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical technology company an impact score of 45.4738467586626 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Alphatec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

ATEC stock remained flat at $$3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 11,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,342. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.42. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $84.05, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

