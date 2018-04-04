Alpine Global Dynamic (AGD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Alpine Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

Alpine Global Dynamic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of AGD stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Alpine Global Dynamic has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

About Alpine Global Dynamic

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current dividend income, more than 50% of which qualifies for the reduced Federal income tax rates created by the Jobs and Growth Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2003.

