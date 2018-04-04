Altagas Ltd (ALA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Altagas from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Altagas from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Altagas from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Altagas from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Altagas from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

Get Altagas alerts:

Shares of Altagas stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.66. 142,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,103. The firm has a market cap of $4,290.00, a PE ratio of -1,184.50 and a beta of 0.40. Altagas has a 12-month low of C$22.82 and a 12-month high of C$31.70.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.04. Altagas had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of C$745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$682.35 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. Altagas’s payout ratio is currently -10,575.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/altagas-ltd-ala-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts-updated.html.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd is a Canada-based energy infrastructure company. The Company operates through three segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment transacts approximately two billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas and includes natural gas gathering and processing, natural gas liquids extraction and separation, transmission, storage and natural gas marketing, as well as its interest in Petrogas Energy Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.