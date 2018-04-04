Buckingham Research Initiates Coverage on Altice USA (ATUS)

Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.08.

ATUS opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $13,621.02 and a P/E ratio of 925.00.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $1,346,000. Lucerne Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $129,721,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,555,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,253,000 after purchasing an additional 905,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc is engaged in providing broadband communications and video services in the United States. The Company’s segments include Cablevision and Cequel. Cablevision provides broadband, pay television and telephony services to residential and business customers in and around the New York metropolitan area.

