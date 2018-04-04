33,182 Shares in Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Acquired by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000. Cboe Global Markets comprises 3.6% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase lowered Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.91.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,859.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

