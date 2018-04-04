Altman Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 16,528 American Tower Corp (AMT)

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000. American Tower comprises about 2.1% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 57,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4,708.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 124,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $141.42 on Wednesday. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $120.44 and a twelve month high of $155.28. The company has a market cap of $64,073.29, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). American Tower had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.89%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $512,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $124,071.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,448 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Tower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp set a $171.00 price target on American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on American Tower from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Altman Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 16,528 American Tower Corp (AMT)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/altman-advisors-inc-takes-position-in-american-tower-corp-amt-updated-updated.html.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.