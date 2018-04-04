Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Bought by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Altria Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,125,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,373,000 after purchasing an additional 208,935 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 845,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 499,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.45 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray lifted their price target on Altria Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.99.

NYSE MO opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118,435.98, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $216,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

