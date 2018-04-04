Amazon.com (AMZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Wells Fargo currently has a $1,755.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,385.00 price target (up previously from $1,375.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Amazon.com from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS raised their target price on Amazon.com to $1,760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com to $1,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,487.01.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $20.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,371.33. 1,586,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,024,613. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $884.49 and a 1-year high of $1,617.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $664,190.25, a P/E ratio of 305.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total value of $795,502.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,533 shares in the company, valued at $9,553,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,518.47, for a total value of $379,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,045.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,775,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,718,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,863,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,003,758,000 after acquiring an additional 764,115 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 94,448.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 572,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 572,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,925,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,160,193,000 after acquiring an additional 554,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 822,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $796,497,000 after acquiring an additional 457,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

