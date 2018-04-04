Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Beach Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 996.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,518.47, for a total transaction of $379,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,392.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $884.49 and a 12-month high of $1,617.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $664,190.25, a P/E ratio of 305.95, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,755.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,481.38.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

