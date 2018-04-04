Ambrosus Price Tops $0.26 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003779 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, EtherDelta and Kucoin. Ambrosus has a market cap of $36.95 million and $1.67 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003043 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00693806 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00182278 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035875 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00036005 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. “

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

