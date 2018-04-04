Amdocs Limited (DOX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Amdocs in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst R. El-Assal expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.20 target price on the stock.

DOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amdocs from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $66.13. The company had a trading volume of 72,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,357. The stock has a market cap of $9,432.93, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Amdocs by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Amdocs by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 739,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,550,000 after acquiring an additional 243,679 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Amdocs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

