Eii Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

Eii Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,717 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 227,654 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 59,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 118,968 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on American Assets Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Assets Trust from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $1,577.10, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.40.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $81.75 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 64,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $2,109,074.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 105,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.65 per share, with a total value of $3,431,547.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 864,929 shares of company stock valued at $28,061,530 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

