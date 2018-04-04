Deutsche Bank Raises American Campus Communities (ACC) Price Target to $43.00

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $50.00 price objective on American Campus Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

NYSE ACC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.59. The company had a trading volume of 34,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,192.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.19. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.28 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 65,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/american-campus-communities-acc-pt-raised-to-43-00-updated.html.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include Wholly-Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. It is engaged in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties.

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.