American Capital (NASDAQ:ACSF) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Capital (NASDAQ:ACSF) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of American Capital stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. American Capital has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.50, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 18th. American Capital’s payout ratio is 98.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACSF. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Capital in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Capital by 958.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Capital by 165.0% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 31,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 19,636 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Capital by 59.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Capital by 16.0% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

American Capital Company Profile

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a non-diversified closed-end investment management company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive, risk-adjusted returns over the long term primarily through current income while seeking to preserve its capital. It manages a leveraged portfolio composed primarily of diversified investments in first lien and second lien floating rate loans principally to the United States-based companies (collectively, Senior Floating Rate Loans or SFRLs), which are referred to as leveraged loans.

