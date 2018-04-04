American Electric Power (AEP) Holdings Lessened by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of American Electric Power worth $97,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,713,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,480,302,000 after acquiring an additional 763,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in American Electric Power by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,555,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,696,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,227,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,572,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,891,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,044,000 after purchasing an additional 161,176 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.25 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

American Electric Power stock opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33,746.66, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. American Electric Power has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $78.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.39%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.39%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

