American Express (AXP) Receives $103.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.10.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America set a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

American Express stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.60. 2,657,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,576. American Express has a 52 week low of $75.51 and a 52 week high of $102.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $79,679.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The payment services company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. American Express had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In other news, insider James Peter Bush sold 13,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $1,317,569.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Zions Bancorporation grew its position in American Express by 912.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. WFG Advisors LP grew its position in American Express by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,568 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

