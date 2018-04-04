American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Eric C. Andersen Sells 3,500 Shares

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Eric C. Andersen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,599. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

APEI stock remained flat at $$42.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. 59,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,371. The company has a market capitalization of $690.89, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $45.75.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.25 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 7.59%. equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APEI. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

