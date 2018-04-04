American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) to report $107.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.40 million. American Vanguard posted sales of $70.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year sales of $107.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $463.20 million to $478.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $499.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $517.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.06 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVD. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of AVD opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.85, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.19. American Vanguard has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $24.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC C.V.

