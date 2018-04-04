BB&T Investment Services Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 55,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $106.27. The company has a market cap of $18,937.66, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 53.65% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $40.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Jefferies Group set a $95.00 price objective on AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In other news, insider Robert P. Mauch sold 1,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total transaction of $97,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Gochnauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $193,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,209 shares of company stock worth $13,683,322 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BB&T Investment Services Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen (ABC)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/amerisourcebergen-abc-shares-bought-by-bbt-investment-services-inc-updated-updated.html.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.