AMETEK (AME) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AMETEK shares have outperformed the industry in the past one-year. The company continues to reap the benefits from the execution of its four core growth strategies of operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and strategic acquisitions. This, in combination with a strong portfolio of differentiated businesses is helping it to post better results. Moreover, robust product portfolio is driving the top-line growth of the company. AMETEK’s diversified market helps it to balance any negative result from one market with a positive result from another market. However, weakness in its balance sheet, integration issues and an overly high goodwill associated with an aggressive acquisition strategy are concerns. Moreover, foreign exchange fluctuations remain a concern.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AME. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $88.00 target price on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.45.

AMETEK stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.32. 267,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $17,271.44, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 15.85%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 16,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,638. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 42.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AMETEK by 8.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

