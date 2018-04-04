Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.01 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vetr raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.60 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray dropped their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.26.

AMGN opened at $168.22 on Friday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $152.16 and a 52-week high of $201.23. The stock has a market cap of $119,649.35, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $289,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,999,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,817,037,000 after buying an additional 2,587,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,146,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,981,266,000 after buying an additional 489,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,451,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,516,980,000 after buying an additional 909,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,166,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,522,551,000 after buying an additional 140,117 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,110,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,407,552,000 after buying an additional 199,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

