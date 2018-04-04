Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Stake Lessened by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,817 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,827,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $283,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $168.22 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.16 and a 52-week high of $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $119,649.35, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Stake Lessened by Virtu Financial LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/amgen-inc-amgn-stake-lessened-by-virtu-financial-llc.html.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.