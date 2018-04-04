AMP Capital Investors Ltd Purchases 1,100 Shares of FMC Corp (FMC)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of FMC by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of FMC by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of FMC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 268,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of FMC by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10,285.69, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $69.93 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.57 million. FMC had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

In other news, insider Mark Douglas sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $903,018.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,952.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Loop Capital set a $106.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FMC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.37.

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

