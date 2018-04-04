AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $4.11 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 160.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,405,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,560,000 after buying an additional 866,218 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,344.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after buying an additional 474,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,666,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,865,000 after buying an additional 283,961 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 527,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,849,000 after buying an additional 134,996 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 712,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,282,000 after buying an additional 85,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4,525.91, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.14 million. research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 56.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

