AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 6,151 Shares of Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 934,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.65 per share, for a total transaction of $45,922.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $68.49 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12,185.30, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 77.37%.

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Langen Mcalenn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

