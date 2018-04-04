AMP Capital Investors Ltd Reduces Position in Goodyear Tire and Rubber (GT)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned about 0.05% of Goodyear Tire and Rubber worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire and Rubber alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,391.93, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. Goodyear Tire and Rubber has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $36.74.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Goodyear Tire and Rubber had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire and Rubber will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim set a $32.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire and Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/amp-capital-investors-ltd-lowers-holdings-in-goodyear-tire-rubber-co-gt-updated-updated.html.

About Goodyear Tire and Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire and Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.