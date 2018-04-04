AMP Capital Investors Ltd Reduces Position in Fastenal (FAST)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 39.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fastenal by 5.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 946,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 13.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at $535,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles S. Miller sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,483,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST stock opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,702.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Fastenal had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $60.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

